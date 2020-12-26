Chrysler Canada Sued Over Rotary Gear Selectors

Ram 1500 truck owner says he was nearly killed due to defects in the transmission gear selector.

December 25, 2020 — Fiat Chrysler Canada (FCA Canada) is facing a class action lawsuit filed by the owner of a Ram 1500 which allegedly almost killed him when the truck rolled away from rotary-dial gear selector defects.

The FCA Canada class action lawsuit includes residents of Canada who owned or leased 2013-2016 Ram 1500 or 2014-2016 Dodge Durango vehicles equipped with electronic transmissions and rotary dials to select the gear positions.

Plaintiff Neil Erik Anthony Linton says he put his 2016 Ram 1500, with a trailer attached, into PARK on level ground at the top of a hill and exited the vehicle. The truck allegedly suddenly began to roll down the embankment with his two young children still in the truck.

The plaintiff says he tried to get back into the driver’s seat of the moving truck and managed to steer the truck off the road as it came to a stop with the "trailer jack digging into the ground."

However, the plaintiff says he got stuck between the truck door and a tree, and one of his children was forced to flag down a stranger.

According to the Chrysler Canada lawsuit, the plaintiff suffered a lacerated liver, multiple broken ribs, a fractured sternum, internal bleeding, a severe brain injury and several additional serious injuries.

The Ram 1500 was a total loss and an investigation conducted by Transport Canada found multiple complaints filed by Ram 1500 owners due to rollaway incidents. Truck owners said the transmissions were in PARK and the P symbols were illuminated when drivers entered the trucks after the vehicles had rolled away.

In August 2017, Transport Canada opened a defect investigation into 2013-2017 Ram 1500s and 2014-2016 Dodge Durangos for inadvertent rollaways from parked positions. The vehicles are equipped with rotary gear selectors, and to date the Canadian investigation continues.

According to the FCA Canada lawsuit, Ram and Dodge owners would not have purchased the vehicles if Chrysler wouldn't have made allegedly false and misleading statements about the vehicles.

The Chrysler Canada rotary gear selector lawsuit was filed in the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta: Linton, v. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Guardian Law Group LLP, and James H. Brown & Associates.