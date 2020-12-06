Chrysler Canada TPMS Lawsuit Says Valve Stems Break

FCA Canada allegedly switched to rubber valve stems because the metal valve stems corrode.

December 6, 2020 — Chrysler TPMS valve stem corrosion has caused a class action lawsuit in Canada which alleges the tire pressure monitoring systems fail when the valve stems break.

According to the FCA Canada class action, drivers of the following models cannot rely on the monitoring systems when the valve stems corrode and split, causing the sensors to come loose and fall into the tires.

2009-2010 Chrysler Sebring

2008-2011 Chrysler Town & Country

2008-2011 Dodge Caliber

2008-2011 Dodge Caravan

2008-2011 Dodge Charger

2008-2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2008-2011 Dodge Journey

2008-2011 Dodge Nitro

2008-2011 Dodge Ram 1500

2008-2011 Dodge Ram 2500

2008-2011 Jeep Patriot

A tire pressure monitoring system reports real-time tire pressure information to the driver by monitoring the air pressure tires by using valve stem sensors.

According to the Fiat Chrysler (FCA US) Canada lawsuit, the automaker began using rubber valve stems in 2011 which don't corrode. Prior to 2011 the valve stems were made with a metal alloy that allegedly corrode and cause the monitoring systems to fail.

Chrysler allegedly knows about the sensor problems because the changes to the valve stems in 2011 were a result of metal corrosion.

FCA Canada allegedly refuses to recall the vehicles to replace the valve stems and allegedly has done nothing to help customers by warning of the dangers of corroded valve stems.

Additionally, the Chrysler Canada lawsuit alleges the automaker refuses to reimburse former and current vehicle owners for out-of-pocket expenses related to the TPMS.

The TPMS class action lawsuit alleges the plaintiff purchased her 2008 Dodge Nitro in August 2008 but has suffered ongoing issues with the monitoring system.

The right-side tire sensor was allegedly replaced under warranty in June 2012, and a few years later she paid more than $100 to replace a tire sensor no longer covered by the warranty. The plaintiff also says the Nitro gives false warnings and putting air into a tire or releasing air didn't correct the warning.

The Chrysler Canada TPMS valve stem lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Labossiere, et al., v. FCA US LLC, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by the Merchant Law Group LLP.