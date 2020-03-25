Ford Recalls Cars in Canada After Brake-Related Crash

Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ cars may have hydraulic control unit problems.

March 25, 2020 — Ford is recalling nearly 54,300 vehicles in Canada because of problems with the hydraulic control units that cause the brake pedals to travel too far.

The problem has caused at least one crash involving the vehicles which were built at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant between February 22, 2006, and July 15, 2009.

Recalled are 2006-2010 Ford Fusion, 2006-2010 Mercury Milan and 2006-2010 Lincoln MKZ vehicles with hydraulic control units that may stick open.

Ford didn't announce more details about the recall, but dealers will inspect the hydraulic control units for signs of stuck or slow-responding valves and replace the units if necessary.

Technicians will also pressure-flush the systems with DOT 4 brake fluid and the DOT 3 reservoir caps will be replaced with new DOT 4 caps.

Ford, Lincoln and Mercury owners in Canada may call 800-565-3673 and refer to recall reference number 20S14.

