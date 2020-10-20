Ford Recalls Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT500 Cars in Canada

Ford Canada recalls 833 Mustang Shelbys because the daytime running lights may fail.

October 19, 2020 — Ford is recalling 833 model year 2017-2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT500 cars in Canada because the daytime running lights may fail.

This will cause other drivers trouble seeing the Mustangs on the roads. However, Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries related to the daytime running lights.

The cars were built between September 22, 2016, and July 12, 2020.

Ford dealers will update the body control module software, but the automaker didn't announce when the Mustang Shelby recall will begin.

Canadian 2017-2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT500 owners may call 800-565-3673.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 20C21.

