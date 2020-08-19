Kia Canada Shattered Sunroof Lawsuit Filed in Quebec

Kia Sorento, Optima, Sportage, Soul and Cadenza vehicles in Canada allegedly have glass defects.

August 19, 2020 — A Kia Canada shattered sunroof lawsuit alleges at least five models are too dangerous to drive because of the risk of exploding panoramic sunroof glass.

The Kia Canada sunroof lawsuit includes anyone who purchased or leased any of these Kia vehicles equipped with panoramic sunroofs.

2011-2019 Kia Sorento

2011-2019 Kia Optima

2011-2019 Kia Sportage

2014-2019 Kia Soul

2014-2019 Kia Cadenza

According to the Kia Canada class action lawsuit, the automaker hasn't respected its warranties or its quality guarantees as owners are forced to occupy vehicles with glass that may shatter.

The panoramic sunroofs allegedly explode because of defects in their design, manufacture and installation.

The plaintiff also alleges Kia Canada misleads consumers by marketing the vehicles as meeting the highest safety standards when allegedly the vehicle occupants travel in constant danger from broken glass.

Kia Canada allegedly conceals the defective nature of the panoramic sunroofs to continue selling the vehicles for profit. The lawsuit further alleges the automaker has long been aware of the alleged sunroof problems but failed to inform potential buyers of the dangers of shattered panoramic glass.

Court documents explain how panoramic sunroofs are longer and wider than traditional sunroofs because they cover almost the entire roof of the vehicles.

The plaintiff says a panoramic sunroof is sold as a luxury option and therefore require a higher purchase price of the vehicle. But a panoramic sunroof requires precise engineering and installation of the glass to prevent it from exploding.

The panoramic sunroofs are made of tempered glass which includes the application of a layer of ceramic over the glass. But the lawsuit alleges ceramic paint significantly weakens the integrity and strength of the panoramic glass.

The class action also alleges variations in thermal expansion rates in ceramic paint and glass and the different chemical interactions lead to overload and a weakness in the glass.

The spontaneous breaking of the panoramic sunroof puts the safety of the drivers and passengers in danger, not only from the shattered glass but from the distraction caused by the shotgun-like explosion.

According to the plaintiffs, the sunroof glass has hidden defects that consumers cannot see when they purchase or lease the Kia vehicles. And considering normal driving weather in Canada may mean extreme cold, the sunroof lawsuit says the vehicles are unsuitable for their intended normal use.

The plaintiff who sued claims Kia customers started complaining about shattered sunroofs in 2012, the same time the Korea Automobile Testing and Research Institute opened an investigation into shattered panoramic sunroofs in vehicles from various automakers.

The findings showed panoramic sunroofs were prone to suffer major damage.

The plaintiff owns a Kia Sportage which allegedly has panoramic sunroof problems and to this day, "the plaintiff still does not know when the panoramic sliding roof could break and cause major breakage and even injury."

The Kia Canada shattered sunroof lawsuit was filed in the Province and District of Quebec, Canada: Marina Roy vs. Kia Canada Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Siskinds Desmeules.

Read what Kia owners tell CarComplaints.com about the same models named in the sunroof lawsuit.