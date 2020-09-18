MINI Cooper Lawsuit Certified as Canadian Class Action

MINI Cooper drivers in Canada allege their cars have defective power steering systems.

September 18, 2020 — A Canadian MINI Cooper lawsuit has been certified as a nationwide class action that alleges 2002-2008 MINI Coopers are equipped with defective power steering systems.

The Canadian class action lawsuit alleges these models are dangerous to drive due to the faulty power steering systems.

2002-2006 MINI Cooper

2002-2006 MINI Cooper S

2005-2008 MINI Cooper Convertible

2005-2008 MINI Cooper S Convertible

The plaintiff who sued alleges the MINI Cooper vehicles suffer sudden and unexpected problems with the power steering systems. A vehicle may crash when power steering is suddenly lost, especially while driving at low speeds.

The class action also alleges the MINI Coopers are at risk of fires due to component smouldering.

The lawsuit says BMW, maker of the MINI Coopers, issued a safety recall in the U.S. for some of the same vehicles, but no recalls of the same models have been issued in Canada.

The class action alleges BMW should pay the cost of repairing the affected vehicles and reimbuse owners and lessees who have already paid out-of-pocket for repairs. Additionally, the plaintiff argues BMW should pay compensation for any injuries and damages caused by the power steering problems.

According to the lawsuit, more than 16,600 MINI Coopers were sold in Canada and are therefore included in the class action.

MINI owners who want to exclude themselves from the class action must opt out by November 5, 2020.

The plaintiff is represented by Waddell Phillips Professional Corporation, and Podrebarac Barristers Professional Corporation.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about MINI Cooper cars.