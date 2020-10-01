Volkswagen Canada Timing Chain Class Action Lawsuit

Canadian lawsuit alleges timing chains cause engine failures in multiple Audi and VW models.

October 1, 2020 — A Volkswagen Canada timing chain class action includes all former and current Quebec owners and lessees of these vehicles equipped with 1.8-liter or 2-liter engines.

2012-2018 Volkswagen Beetle

2013-2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

2012-2017 Volkswagen CC

2012-2016 Volkswagen Eos

2012-2018 Volkswagen GTI

2015-2018 Volkswagen Jetta

2012-2018 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

2014-2019 Volkswagen Passat

2012-2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015-2018 Volkswagen Golf

2012-2018 Audi A3

2012-2018 Audi A4

2014-2018 Audi A5

2012-2018 Audi A6

2012-2018 Audi TT

2012-2018 Audi QS

2015-2018 Audi Q3

VW allegedly conceals timing chain defects which cause the components to fail at any time, costing Audi and VW owners tremendous expenses to repair or replace their engines. This allegedly causes the vehicles to lose their resale values, something owners didn't expect when they purchased the vehicles.

According to the class action, in 2008 Volkswagen began using EA888 engines with timing chains to synchronize the crankshafts and the camshafts.

The lawsuit describes the timing chain system as including the camshaft sprockets, camshaft chain, hydraulic tensioner, timing gear-tensioning rail and timing gear chain rails.

The plaintiff says the timing chain should last for the useful life of the engine, but if the camshaft timing is off due to a stretched, broken or slipped timing chain, catastrophic engine failure can occur because the pistons will slam into the valves.

This causes damaged pistons and damaged valves which require requiring expensive engine repairs or replacements.

The class action references the safety problems when an engine suddenly fails, including the loss of power brakes and power steering. Even if the engine keeps running, it will run poorly as the cylinder valves and pistons collide.

According to the Canadian plaintiff, the timing chain should last at least 200,000 kilometers (124,000 miles) without the need for maintenance, repair or replacement. Owners manuals also do not indicate any timing chain maintenance or inspection schedules.

The Volkswagen Canada timing chain lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court for the Province of Quebec in the District of Montreal: Luc Barre, v. Volkswagen Group Canada Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Merchant Law Group LLP.