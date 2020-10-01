Volkswagen Canada Timing Chain Class Action Lawsuit

— A Volkswagen Canada timing chain class action includes all former and current Quebec owners and lessees of these vehicles equipped with 1.8-liter or 2-liter engines.
- 2012-2018 Volkswagen Beetle
- 2013-2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
- 2012-2017 Volkswagen CC
- 2012-2016 Volkswagen Eos
- 2012-2018 Volkswagen GTI
- 2015-2018 Volkswagen Jetta
- 2012-2018 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2014-2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2012-2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2015-2018 Volkswagen Golf
- 2012-2018 Audi A3
- 2012-2018 Audi A4
- 2014-2018 Audi A5
- 2012-2018 Audi A6
- 2012-2018 Audi TT
- 2012-2018 Audi QS
- 2015-2018 Audi Q3
VW allegedly conceals timing chain defects which cause the components to fail at any time, costing Audi and VW owners tremendous expenses to repair or replace their engines. This allegedly causes the vehicles to lose their resale values, something owners didn't expect when they purchased the vehicles.
According to the class action, in 2008 Volkswagen began using EA888 engines with timing chains to synchronize the crankshafts and the camshafts.
The lawsuit describes the timing chain system as including the camshaft sprockets, camshaft chain, hydraulic tensioner, timing gear-tensioning rail and timing gear chain rails.
The plaintiff says the timing chain should last for the useful life of the engine, but if the camshaft timing is off due to a stretched, broken or slipped timing chain, catastrophic engine failure can occur because the pistons will slam into the valves.
This causes damaged pistons and damaged valves which require requiring expensive engine repairs or replacements.
The class action references the safety problems when an engine suddenly fails, including the loss of power brakes and power steering. Even if the engine keeps running, it will run poorly as the cylinder valves and pistons collide.
According to the Canadian plaintiff, the timing chain should last at least 200,000 kilometers (124,000 miles) without the need for maintenance, repair or replacement. Owners manuals also do not indicate any timing chain maintenance or inspection schedules.
The Volkswagen Canada timing chain lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court for the Province of Quebec in the District of Montreal: Luc Barre, v. Volkswagen Group Canada Inc., et al.
The plaintiff is represented by Merchant Law Group LLP.