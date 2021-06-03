Chrysler Oil Consumption Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram Tigershark 2.4L engines allegedly have piston problems.

June 3, 2021 — A Chrysler oil consumption lawsuit in Canada alleges 2.4L MultiAir Tigershark engines are defective in these Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram vehicles.

2015-2017 Chrysler 200

2013-2016 Dodge Dart

2014-2020 Jeep Cherokee

2015-2020 Jeep Renegade

2015-2020 Ram ProMaster City

2017-2020 Jeep Compass

2016-2020 Fiat 500X

2017-2020 Fiat Toro

The allegedly abnormal and excessive oil consumption damages the Tigershark engine components which mechanically break down, stranding occupants on the roadsides.

The engines allegedly stall in the Canadian vehicles because of problems with the pistons and rings. According to the class action lawsuit, the top sidewall of each piston contains piston rings that prevent engine oil from entering the combustion chamber while optimizing compression.

But the lawsuit alleges oil escapes past the oil control piston rings and into the combustion areas. The Canadian plaintiff alleges this is caused by how the piston rings work with the cylinders.

The piston rings allegedly do not require maintenance and should last the life of the vehicle, but instead the Tigershark rings allegedly wear down and allows oil to be consumed during the compression cycle.

This leaves the engine without enough oil to properly lubricate the Tigershark components, causing complete engine failure.

The Chrysler Canada class action lawsuit says the vehicles use features to shut down the Tigershark engines when low oil pressure is detected. The plaintiff claims a driver will suddenly be faced with a vehicle that quickly loses speed while driving, and allegedly all without warning.

Additionally, the vehicles are allegedly worth less than they should be as the Tigershark engines allegedly shorten the lifespan of the vehicles.

According to the Canadian oil consumption lawsuit, the vehicles are equipped with alert systems that allegedly do nothing to alert drivers of low oil levels.

The oil change indicator system is a software-based device that allegedly informs drivers when the oil needs to be changed. However, the lawsuit alleges the system does not alert drivers of low oil levels or oil loss, even when oil levels are dangerously low.

The plaintiff says this means the vehicle will automatically shut down before the oil indicator system even activates.

Chrysler owners allegedly face huge repair costs to maintain the vehicles and provide a constant supply of oil to prevent the engines from burning up.

The Chrysler Canada oil consumption lawsuit was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice: Dana Hollett, v. FCA Canada Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by McKenzie Lake Lawyers.