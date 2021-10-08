Hyundai Canada To Install Sonata Hybrid and Tucson Engine Updates

Hyundai Canada will update the control modules for 2.4-liter MPI engines to prevent fires.

October 8, 2021 — Hyundai Canada has announced a product improvement campaign for owners of more than 51,500 vehicles equipped with 2.4-liter MPI engines.

The campaign includes 2011-2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and 2010-2013 Hyundai Tucson vehicles.

According to Hyundai Canada, dealerships will update the engine control modules to allegedly detect problems before the engines fail or catch fire.

Hyundai recently recalled Tucsons and Sonata Hybrids, but those vehicles were equipped with 2.0-liter “Nu” GDI engines.

The automaker has investigated non-crash fires in Sonata Hybrid and Tucson vehicles based on warranty claims and reports from the field.

Some vehicle fires can be difficult to diagnose due to damage caused by fires, but Hyundai says the engines can seize and busted connecting rods can puncture the engine blocks. This can cause fires because oil may leak onto hot surfaces in the engine compartments.

Even if an engine doesn't turn into flames and ash, the engine problems can cause the engine to fail while driving. The engine control module update will allegedly be used to warn drivers of potential problems before the MPI engines go down.

Hyundai Canada says Sonata Hybrid and Tucson owners should always follow the correct vehicle maintenance schedule as described in the owner's manuals.

Hyundai drivers should also contact their dealerships if they notice unusual engine noise, reduced power or if they see illuminated check engine/oil warning lights.

Hyundai Canada didn't announce when dealers will begin to install the engine module updates, but concerned Tucson and Sonata Hybrid owners in Canada may call 888-216-2626.