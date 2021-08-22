Ram Truck Emissions Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks in Canada allegedly emit illegal nitrogen oxide levels.

August 22, 2021 — A Ram 2500 and 3500 class action lawsuit in Canada alleges the trucks emit illegal levels of nitrogen oxides.

The 2007-2012 trucks are equipped with Cummins 6.7-liter turbo diesel engines.

According to the lawsuit, Canadian truck owners are victims of a conspiracy which set out to equip the trucks with catalytic emissions control systems that aren't durable.

The plaintiff who sued also alleges the Ram trucks may have emissions defeat devices that cause more fuel to be burned and higher levels of nitrogen oxides.

The class action says this eventually leads to failure of the catalytic converter.

Chrysler allegedly represented the Ram diesel trucks as having the cleanest emissions of all heavy duty pickup trucks based on emissions tests.

The plaintiff says he owns a 2012 Ram 3500 and paid several thousand dollars more for the diesel truck compared to the gasoline version. The Ram was allegedly built with a sophisticated nitrogen oxide emissions control system which consists of a diesel particulate filter and an adsorber catalyst.

But Chrysler allegedly didn't configure the aftertreatment components in a way which didn't promote passive regeneration. This allegedly causes a heavy reliance on active regeneration which leads to very high nitrogen oxide levels.

According to the class action lawsuit, the trucks exceed emissions standards by 2 to 14 times during routine driving.

In addition to allegedly higher emissions, the trucks allegedly suffer from increased fuel consumption and premature failures of the emissions control systems.

The Ram 2500 and 3500 emissions class action lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Fred Tukham, v. FCA Canada Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP.