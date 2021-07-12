Subaru Battery Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Subaru battery lawsuit alleges parasitic drain causes owners to become stranded.

July 11, 2021 — A Subaru battery lawsuit in Canada alleges owners of these models must constantly replace the batteries when they drain.

2015-2019 Subaru Outback

2015-2019 Subaru WRX

2015-2019 Subaru Forester

2015-2019 Subaru Legacy

2019 Subaru Ascent

The plaintiff who filed the class action lawsuit purchased a 2016 Subaru Outback in British Columbia in March 2017.

The plaintiff says the Outback had only 6,560 kilometers on it when the electrical system had problems, including with the passenger window and the battery draining after leaving the power tailgate open for 15 minutes.

In June 2019 the vehicle wouldn't start so the plaintiff had the Subaru towed to a dealer where the technician gave the battery a boost and told the plaintiff he needed a new battery. The Outback owner says he took the advice and purchased a new battery and battery charger.

In July 2019 dealer technicians determined the battery was at medium health and no parasitic drain was found. But the plaintiff says he has charged the battery twice and had to use a spare battery on numerous occasions.

The Subaru battery lawsuit also alleges the plaintiff paid about $500 of his own money only to suffer "significant anxiety."

According to the battery class action lawsuit, the plaintiff wouldn't have purchased the Outback if he would have known about the alleged electrical problems.

Those alleged electrical problems cause continuous parasitic battery drain and failure, forcing Subaru owners to continuously replace the batteries. The Subaru battery lawsuit alleges dealerships typically tell customers the batteries simply need to be recharged. The plaintiff further claims this is Subaru's way to evade its warranty obligations.

According to the battery class action, the electrical and battery problems cause diminished resale values because Subaru refuses to recall the vehicles and repair the alleged electrical defects. Additionally, Subaru hasn't offered to reimburse owners for expenses related to the battery problems.

The Subaru vehicles allegedly have a continuous parasitic drain of 3 to 4 amps, which allegedly means a 40-amp-hour battery has the capacity to deliver 3.5 amps per hour of charge for only 11.4 hours, while the 40-amp-hour battery will have the capacity to deliver 3.5 amps of power for only 17.7 hours.

"Consequently, if the vehicles were not started and batteries charged within these time periods (11.4 to 17.7 hours) then the batteries would completely drain, thus potentially leaving Class members stranded. Over time, the battery capacity will degrade due to sulfation of the battery and shedding of active material." — Subaru battery lawsuit

The Subaru battery lawsuit alleges dealers have been issued several technical service bulletins, including TSBs 07-89-15R, 07-106-16, 11-174-17R, 11-175-17 and 11-176-17.

The Subaru battery lawsuit was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice: Steven Scott, v. Subaru Canada, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP.

The Canadian Subaru battery lawsuit joins similar class action lawsuits filed in the U.S. and consolidated into, In re Subaru Battery Drain Products Liability Litigation.