Volco Recall Includes V60, V90, XC60 and XC90 Vehicles

Volvo SRS control units may detach and cause failures of several safety systems.

January 9, 2021 — Volvo supplementary restraint system (SRS) control unit problems have caused a recall of nearly 2,900 model year 2021 Volvo V60, V60 Cross Country, V90, V90 Cross Country, XC60 and XC90 vehicles.

Several systems may fail if the SRS control units were not properly attached to the vehicles, including the airbags, seat belts and high voltage battery disconnect systems.

The loose control unit may detach in a crash and leave occupants unprotected when the safety systems are needed the most.

According to Volvo, diagnostic trouble codes may also show problems with other electronic control units affected by electrical ground failures.

Volvo says human errors caused problems with the torque that was applied to attach the SRS control units to the vehicles.

Owners should be aware of illuminated SRS warning lights and “Service Urgent” messages.

Volvo dealerships will tighten the SRS control unit mounting screws once the recall begins February 19, 2021.

Affected customers may call Volvo at 800-458-1552 and refer to recall number R10068.