Ford Engine Fires: Park Your Expeditions and Lincoln Aviators Outside

At least 16 Ford and Lincoln underhood engine compartment fires cause recall of nearly 42,000 SUVs.

May 19, 2022 — A Ford and Lincoln engine fire recall involves nearly 42,000 model year 2021 Ford Expedition and 2021 Lincoln Aviator SUVs that could catch fire while parked or while driving.

Ford is warning owners to park outside and away from anything that could burn.

Even though several fires have been reported and Ford engineers have been trying to determine why, the automaker doesn't know how or why the vehicles caught fire.

Ford opened an investigation in March following eight engine compartment fires and a report of a melted battery junction box on 2021 Ford Expeditions. Six of the fires originated on the passenger-side rear engine compartment area, and the automaker couldn't determine the locations of the other two fires.

Six of the engine compartment fires also occurred while the vehicles were parked and shut off, and the other two fires happened while driving.

As of May 12, Ford is aware of 16 underhood engine fires on 2021 Expedition and 2021 Lincoln Aviator SUVs, with 14 of those fires occurring on rental vehicles from various companies and locations.

Twelve of the 16 fires occurred when the SUVs were parked and turned off, one occurred while the vehicle was parked but was running and three fires occurred while driving.

According to Ford, some customers noticed burning odors or saw smoke rising from the engine compartments, and one person alleges they were burned.

Importantly, Ford has confirmed all the vehicles were built between December 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021.

"To date, no fire cause or origin has been identified, but the fires are believed to have originated in the passenger side rear engine compartment vicinity." — Ford

Nearly 2,900 of the recalled Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Aviators are in Canada.

Ford expects to mail recall notices May 23, 2022, then second letters will be mailed once Ford knows how the vehicles will be repaired. Again, owners should park outside and away from anything that could catch fire.

Owners of 2021 Ford Expedition and 2021 Lincoln Aviator SUVs may call Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to engine fire recall reference number 22S36.