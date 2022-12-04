GM Recalls Chevrolet Silverado 4500, 5500 and 6500 HD Trucks

General Motors says hex flange nuts may break and cause steering problems.

December 4, 2022 — A Chevrolet Silverado recall involves about 6,000 model year 2021-2022 Chevrolet 4500 HD, 5500 HD and 6500 HD trucks at risk of steering control problems.

The hex flange lock nuts in the suspension and steering joints were not heat treated and formed properly and may break, causing a loss of tension.

On November 18, Navistar informed GM that it was investigating a quality issue in certain hex flange lock nuts used in 2021-2022 model year Chevrolet Silverado trucks.

Navistar told General Motors a recall would be ordered for Navistar-badged trucks in the field.

GM decided to do the same.

A Chevy truck driver should be aware of any changes in how the truck handles on the road.

GM expects to mail Silverado truck recall notices January 9, 2023. Chevrolet dealers will check to see if the hex flange nuts need to be replaced.

Chevy truck owners with questions should call 800-222-1020 and ask about recall number N222391080.