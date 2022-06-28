Honda Canada Carbon Monoxide Lawsuit Blames Body Plugs

Honda exhaust and carbon monoxide fumes allegedly make occupants sick.

June 27, 2022 — A Honda Canada carbon monoxide class action lawsuit alleges vehicle occupants get sick from exhaust fumes in 2010-2014 Acura MDX, 2010-2014 Honda CR-V and 2010-2014 Honda Pilot vehicles.

The lawsuit also includes any "SUV type vehicles using a rear body plug."

The Honda Canada carbon monoxide lawsuit includes all consumers in Canada other than in Quebec.

The plaintiff who sued alleges rear components have holes in the body frames that are hidden underneath the exhaust pipes and exhaust systems.

Honda allegedly tried to do something about it by installing body plugs with part number 74514-STX-A00. But the Honda Canada lawsuit asserts the body plugs were not installed properly or possibly not at all.

This allegedly allows exhaust fumes and carbon monoxide to enter the cabins.

"The Defendants chose and utilized a cheaper and smaller body plug than what would have been required to fill the holes, or chose improper and inadequate substance to affix the body plugs in the holes." — Honda Canada class action lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, Honda either didn't give instructions to dealerships about how to install the body plugs, or the instructions weren't clear enough.

Dealers were also allegedly never told to warn consumers about the serious health and safety problems due to open holes that allow exhaust fumes to enter the vehicles.

When drivers accelerate to highway speeds, a negative air pressure allegedly occurs at the rear of the vehicles and sends high levels of carbon monoxide into the cabins.

Honda has allegedly failed to warn consumers and failed to announce a recall of the 2010-2014 Acura MDX, Honda CR-V and Honda Pilot vehicles.

According to the exhaust fumes lawsuit, Honda should pay at least $450 million.

The Honda Canada carbon monoxide class action lawsuit was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice: Jennifer Culver v. Honda Canada Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Regency Law Group.