Honda Canada Paint Lawsuit Settlement Reached

Class action lawsuit affects 2006-2013 Honda Civic and 2006-2011 Acura CSX vehicles in Quebec.

May 30, 2022 — A Honda Canada paint class action lawsuit settlement has been reached which includes all consumers who purchased 2006-2013 Honda Civic and 2006-2011 Acura CSX vehicles in Quebec.

The Honda vehicles must have suffered from premature paint degradation such as peeling and delamination.

Honda Canada allegedly failed to warn Civic and Acura CSX customers about the risk of peeling paint that makes the vehicles look lousy and causes owners to pay a lot of money for repairs.

The Honda Canada class action lawsuit calls it "early paint degradation" which causes the vehicles to lose their value.

Although Honda agreed to settle the Canadian class action, the settlement agreement asserts the automaker is not admitting any wrongdoing.

Acura and Honda owners may be eligible for reimbursement related to repairs of the peeling paint, but the work must have been performed on or after May 4, 2015, for Honda Civic owners, and on or after September 4, 2017, for Acura CSX owners.

According to the Honda paint settlement in its current version, there is a "Final Matrix Value" regarding reimbursement percentages that owners must abide by when seeking restitution.

Previous 2006-2013 Honda Civic and 2006-2011 Acura CSX owners who sold their vehicles for less than they wanted due to peeling paint may submit claims for a loss of resale values.

The court will hold a settlement approval hearing in Montreal on June 27, 2022, and Acura and Honda customers can learn more about the peeling paint settlement at CivicCSXPaintClassAction.ca.

The Honda Canada paint class action lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Quebec: Stephanie Daunais v. Honda Canada Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by CBL & Associés, avocats and BG Avocat Inc.