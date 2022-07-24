Hyundai GDI Engine Failure Lawsuit Filed for Owners in Canada

Theta II, Nu, Gamma II and Lambda II engines allegedly are destroyed by metal debris in the oil.

July 24, 2022 — A Hyundai gasoline direct injection (GDI) engine class action lawsuit in Canada alleges metal debris travels through the engines to the point of complete engine failures.

The lawsuit includes vehicles equipped with Theta II 2.4-litre and turbocharged 2.0-litre, Nu 2.0-litre, Gamma II 1.6-litre and turbocharged 1.6-litre, and Lambda II 3.0-litre, 3.3-litre, 3.8-litre and turbocharged 3.3-litre GDI engines.

Those engines are in these vehicles.

2011-2018 Hyundai Accent

2014-2018 Hyundai Elantra

2014-2019 Hyundai Elantra GT

2018-2021 Hyundai Kona

2020-2021 Hyundai Palisade

2012-2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2015-2019 Hyundai Sonata

2015-2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

2009-2021 Hyundai Tucson

2012-2021 Hyundai Veloster

However, the lawsuit says these vehicles equipped with Theta II 2.4-litre and turbocharged 2.0-litre GDI engines are excluded from the class action.

2011-2019 Hyundai Sonata

2013-2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2014-2015, 2019 Hyundai Tucson

In the GDI engines, the fuel is injected into a camshaft-driven high-pressure pump and use a higher than normal compression ratio for increased power as well as “dished” pistons for increased combustion in the cylinder.

But GDI engine defects allegedly cause oil consumption, restricted oil flow, sudden stalling, engine failures and non-collision fires.

The plaintiff says Hyundai ramped up production and got in a rush which caused the workmanship to suffer when the GDI engines were created. Engine blocks, pistons, connecting rod bearings and other components are defective due to the workmanship.

By failing to fit together, the engine components allegedly fail prematurely which causes metal debris to travel through the engine oil. Contaminated oil then causes a lack of engine lubrication which damages the GDI engines.

The Hyundai Canada GDI engine class action lawsuit was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice: Krystan Kapron, v. Hyundai Auto Canada Corp., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP, and Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP.