Hyundai and Kia Sued in Canada Over ABS Fires

Class action lawsuit alleges multiple models are at risk of short circuits and fires.

July 16, 2022 — A Hyundai and Kia ABS module class action lawsuit has been filed in Canada and alleges multiple models are at risk of fires from the anti-lock braking systems.

The owner who sued alleges fires can occur from defects in the hydraulic electronic control units and/or the anti-lock brake systems.

The class action includes all residents of Quebec who purchased or leased any of the following vehicles "for their own personal use, from 2013 up to the date this action is authorized as a class proceeding."

Hyundai Models

2017-2018 Hyundai Sante Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2015-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2014-2021 Hyundai Tuscon

2009-2012, 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis

2017-2020 Hyundai Genesis G80

2007-2010 Hyundai Elantra

2009-2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2007-2009 Hyundai Entourage

2006-2009 Hyundai Azera

2006 Hyundai Sonata

Kia Models

2016-2018 Kia K900

2008-2009, 2014-2016 Kia Sportage

2007, 2009, 2014-2015 Kia Sorento

2017-2018 Kia Cadenza

2017-2021 Kia Sportage

2018-2021 Kia Stinger

2006-2010 Kia Sedona

The plaintiff contends Hyundai and Kia have known about the fire danger but failed to warn customers even though previous models allegedly also had the same ABS defects.

According to the class action lawsuit, the fire risk comes from short circuits in the models manufactured by Hyundai and Kia, which allegedly "demonstrates their reckless corporate behavior."

The Hyundai and Kia lawsuit alleges the problem is caused by moisture and other liquids that penetrate the hydraulic electronic control units or anti-lock brake systems. An engine compartment fire is the result once liquid causes a short-circuit.

Another problem is how the electronic control unit maintains an electrical charge even when the vehicle is shut off, leaving the possibility of a short-circuit and fire when the vehicle is parked.

Even with several ABS recalls already announced, Hyundai and Kia do not know the root cause of the fires or how to repair the vehicles.

The Hyundai and Kia Canada ABS module class action lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court for the District of Montreal, Province of Quebec: Martin Kodykbo, v. Hyundai Auto Canada Corporation, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Slater Vecchio LLP.