Hyundai and Kia Sued in Canada Over ABS Fires

— A Hyundai and Kia ABS module class action lawsuit has been filed in Canada and alleges multiple models are at risk of fires from the anti-lock braking systems.
The owner who sued alleges fires can occur from defects in the hydraulic electronic control units and/or the anti-lock brake systems.
The class action includes all residents of Quebec who purchased or leased any of the following vehicles "for their own personal use, from 2013 up to the date this action is authorized as a class proceeding."
Hyundai Models
- 2017-2018 Hyundai Sante Fe
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2015-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
- 2014-2021 Hyundai Tuscon
- 2009-2012, 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis
- 2017-2020 Hyundai Genesis G80
- 2007-2010 Hyundai Elantra
- 2009-2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring
- 2007-2009 Hyundai Entourage
- 2006-2009 Hyundai Azera
- 2006 Hyundai Sonata
Kia Models
- 2016-2018 Kia K900
- 2008-2009, 2014-2016 Kia Sportage
- 2007, 2009, 2014-2015 Kia Sorento
- 2017-2018 Kia Cadenza
- 2017-2021 Kia Sportage
- 2018-2021 Kia Stinger
- 2006-2010 Kia Sedona
The plaintiff contends Hyundai and Kia have known about the fire danger but failed to warn customers even though previous models allegedly also had the same ABS defects.
According to the class action lawsuit, the fire risk comes from short circuits in the models manufactured by Hyundai and Kia, which allegedly "demonstrates their reckless corporate behavior."
The Hyundai and Kia lawsuit alleges the problem is caused by moisture and other liquids that penetrate the hydraulic electronic control units or anti-lock brake systems. An engine compartment fire is the result once liquid causes a short-circuit.
Another problem is how the electronic control unit maintains an electrical charge even when the vehicle is shut off, leaving the possibility of a short-circuit and fire when the vehicle is parked.
Even with several ABS recalls already announced, Hyundai and Kia do not know the root cause of the fires or how to repair the vehicles.
The Hyundai and Kia Canada ABS module class action lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court for the District of Montreal, Province of Quebec: Martin Kodykbo, v. Hyundai Auto Canada Corporation, et al.
The plaintiff is represented by Slater Vecchio LLP.