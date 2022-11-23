Hyundai Santa Fe Sports Recalled Over Rear Parking Assist Sensors

Hyundai Canada recalls 84,000 SUVs because short circuits in the rear bumpers could cause fires.

November 23, 2022 — A Hyundai Santa Fe Sport recall in Canada involves more than 84,000 SUVs at risk of fires from the rear parking assist sensors.

Hyundai Canada says the 2013-2016 Santa Fe Sport rear parking assist sensors mounted in the rear bumper could suffer from a short-circuit.

This could cause a fire, a problem that has caused previous Hyundai Santa Fe Sport recalls.

A rear parking assist sensor recall was issued for 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sports in February 2013. This was Hyundai recall number R0078 (Transport Canada recall number 2013-067).

In March 2022, Hyundai issued another rear parking assist sensor recall for 2013-2014 Santa Fe Sport SUVs due to short circuits that could cause fires.

Hyundai is providing the same warnings it gave owners during the previous Santa Fe Sport recalls.

A 2013-2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport owner in Canada should park their SUV outside and immediately call their Hyundai dealer:

If the instrument cluster does not work

If the transmission shifter is stuck in park

If you see melted plastic on the rear bumper

This recall replaces Transport Canada recall number 2022-118. Hyundai Santa Fe Sports that were already repaired under Hyundai recall R0212 don't require this repair.

Hyundai dealers will replace the rear parking assist sensor fuses and any defective sensors.

Owners of 2013-2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sports may call the automaker at 888-216-2626.