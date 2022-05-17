Kia Canada Owner Says ABS Module Caused Fire

Hyundai and Kia class action lawsuit alleges owners in Canada are in danger from fires.

May 17, 2022 — Hyundai and Kia ABS module fires have caused a class action lawsuit in Canada which was filed by a customer who says she lost her Kia Sportage to fire.

The ABS modules allegedly expose customers and others to unreasonable risks of injuries, death and property damage because the hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) in the anti-lock brake system.

The ABS module is located in the engine compartment but a short-circuit can cause fires while driving or while the Hyundai or Kia vehicle is parked.

The problem is allegedly caused by moisture or from other leaks that short-circuit the ABS module which maintains an electrical charge even when the Hyundai or Kia vehicle is shut off.

The Canadian class action lawsuit includes these vehicles which allegedly contain defective ABS modules at risk of fires.

2006-2011 Hyundai Azera

2001-2010 Hyundai Elantra

2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis

2017-2020 Hyundai Genesis G80

2007, 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2009-2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2007-2008 Hyundai Entourage

2014-2021 Hyundai Tucson

2013-2015, 2017-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2006 Hyundai Sonata

2017-2019 Kia Cadenza

2016-2018 Kia K900

2006-2010 Kia Sedona

2008-2009, 2014-2021 Kia Sportage

2018-2021 Kia Stinger

2020 Kia Telluride

2013-2015 Kia Optima

2007-2009, 2014-2015 Kia Sorento

Hyundai and Kia allegedly don't have adequate repairs to prevent the vehicles from catching fire which leads to customers paying thousands of dollars.

Hyundai and Kia allegedly concealed the ABS module defects and also concealed the consequences of what happens if a module experiences a short-circuit. The lawsuit alleges garages, homes and other property have been destroyed by the vehicle fires, causing customers to park away from their homes, or else.

According to the plaintiff who filed the Canadian class action, she took her Kia Sportage to a dealership in May 2021 after she noticed a burning odor. The plaintiff says Kia issued a recall in March 2021 for 2017-2021 Kia Sportage and 2017-2019 Cadenza vehicles equipped with the ABS modules.

But the plaintiff says the dealer told her there were no outstanding recalls pending on her Kia Sportage.

On April 6, 2022, the plaintiff's Kia Sportage erupted into flames allegedly as a result of the ABS module, causing a total loss of the Kia.

"The vehicle fire also destroyed the Plaintiff's personal property, and other such items, which were in the Kia Sportage at the time. Further, the vehicle fire caused damage to another vehicle that was parked next to the Plaintiffs Kia Sportage and to the land on which the Kia Sportage was on." — Hyundai/Kia ABS module lawsuit

According to the class action lawsuit, the plaintiff would have never purchased her Kia Sportage if Kia would have warned her about the alleged defects.

The Hyundai and Kia ABS fire class action lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, Canada: Mary Therese Wolfe, v. Hyundai Auto Canada Corp., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Garcha & Company.