Mazda Canada Class Action Alleges Cars Have Defective Locking Systems

Class action lawsuit alleges 2004-2007 Mazda vehicles were targeted due to the locking systems.

August 7, 2022 — A Mazda Canada class action lawsuit alleges customers deserve to be compensated if the vehicle driver's side doors were dented.

The Canadian class action lawsuit includes:

"All physical persons domiciled or residing in Quebec, being or having been lessees, finance lessees or owners of a make and model Mazda 3 vehicle, model years 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007 who were victims of a theft or an attack which left one or more dents around the driver's side door handle."

The lawsuit has went on for years as the Court of Appeal of Quebec rendered judgment on January 16, 2016, demanding Mazda Canada compensate certain customers because the Mazda vehicles allegedly have defective locking systems.

The class action alleges this makes these vehicles more likely to be targeted and owners weren't warned.

The claims process has begun for Mazda customers in Canada.

Affected customers must complete claim forms to be compensated for the following.

The cost of repairing damage to the Mazda driver's side door caused during an "attempted or successful malicious intrusion."

The customer may also get help with insurance deductibles and the values of any stolen items.

If you believe you are a member of this class action lawsuit in Canada, please call 514-982-4545, or send an email to recours-mazda3@woods.qc.ca.