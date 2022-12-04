Nissan Canada Timing Chain Class Action Lawsuit Certified

Lawsuit includes Nissan Maxima, Quest, Altima, Pathfinder, Xterra and Nissan Frontier.

December 4, 2022 — A Nissan timing chain lawsuit has been certified as a class action for Nissan customers in Canada.

Included in the Nissan Canada timing chain lawsuit are these models:

2004-2008 Nissan Maxima

2004-2009 Nissan Quest

2004-2006 Nissan Altima

2005-2007 Nissan Pathfinder

2005-2007 Nissan Xterra

2005-2007 Nissan Frontier

The Nissan vehicles equipped with allegedly defective timing chains are powered by BorgWarner VQ35 and VQ40 engines.

The VQ35 engines were installed in the Nissan Altima, Quest and Maxima, and the VQ40 engines were installed in the Nissan Pathfinder, Xterra and Frontier.

According to the Nissan class action lawsuit, a timing chain off-sync will have valves that open and close at the wrong time. This allows gasoline and air into the cylinder at the wrong part of the piston’s cycle.

A Nissan driver will hear a knocking or whirring sound from the engine, but left unrepaired the timing chain and engine can fail.

The plaintiff apparently doesn't know the root cause of the failures because the alleged defect comes from "the materials used, the design, or the manufacture of the engines."

The Nissan Canada lawsuit alleges the timing chain mechanism “should last the lifetime of an engine, which is often roughly defined as approximately 250,000 km.”

Although Nissan doesn't say there are problems with the timing chains, the automaker does admit it experienced higher than expected timing chain warranty claims.

Nissan argues that for the most part, vehicles that suffered from timing chain problems while under warranty were repaired for free. Nissan also alleges Nissan owners who didn't maintain their vehicles according to the owner's manuals should not be awarded for ignoring maintenance responsibilities.

According to the court, a class action lawsuit is certified for consumer protection and negligent design violations, but express warranty and unjust enrichment claims won't proceed.

The Nissan timing chain class action lawsuit is entitled, Tobias Mueller v. Nissan Canada Inc.