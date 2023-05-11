FCA Canada Lawsuit Alleges CP4 Fuel Pumps Fail

Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles have EcoDiesel engines that allegedly fail.

May 11, 2023 — An FCA Canada class action lawsuit alleges 2014-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles are equipped with defective Bosch CP4 fuel pumps.

The CP4 fuel pump depends on diesel fuel to lubricate the pump to prevent overheating and pump damage. But Canadian diesel fuel will allegedly fail to lubricate the pumps enough to keep them working properly.

The vehicles are equipped with 3.0L EcoDiesel engines and high-pressure fuel injection pumps which are allegedly incompatible with the lubricity of North American diesel fuel.

According to the Canadian lawsuit, the CP4 fuel pump is too fragile to handle North America diesel fuel, leading to a condition where metal parts rub against each other which creates metal shavings. The metal shavings allegedly contaminate the fuel system and block the fuel injectors.

This will allegedly cause the EcoDiesel engine to fail, something Chrysler allegedly forgot to tell customers.

Jeep and Ram occupants and others on the roads are allegedly in danger when the vehicles suddenly shut down while driving. Then drivers are unable to restart the vehicles because the CP4 fuel pumps are destroyed.

The plaintiff asserts the CP4 fuel pump can damage an EcoDiesel engine by causing fuel spray to hit the cylinder wall, and by causing dilution of engine oil which damages the engine. The cylinders also allegedly wear down from overheating and the exhaust valves and pistons are damaged.

According to the lawsuit, the problems can cause damage to the turbochargers, cylinder heads and emissions systems.

The plaintiff contends the damaged pump will burn up the engine, and the owner will be faced with paying at least $10,000 to replace the engine. However, the lawsuit alleges the replacement engine will also fail because the same defective CP4 fuel pump is installed in the vehicle.

The FCA Canada CP4 fuel pump lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Lyndsey Sherwood, v. FCA Canada Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Garcha & Company.