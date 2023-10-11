Hyundai/Kia Canada Lawsuit Says 19 Models Are Dangerous

Class action lawsuit in Canada alleges Hyundai and Kia brake-related defects make driving risky.

October 11, 2023 — A Hyundai Canada and Kia Canada class action lawsuit alleges 19 models can suffer from internal brake fluid leaks that cause electrical short circuits that could lead to fires.

The class action was filed after Transport Canada issued recall #2023-527 for 326,942 Hyundai vehicles, and recall #2023-529 for 276,225 Kia vehicles.

The recalls and the class action lawsuit include these Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Hyundai Canada Recall

2012—2015 Hyundai Accent

2011—2015 Hyundai Elantra

2014—2015 Hyundai Equus

2011—2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2013—2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2010—2013 Hyundai Tucson

2010—2012 Hyundai Veracruz

Kia Canada Recall

2010—2011 Kia Borrego

2014—2016 Kia Cadenza

2010—2013 Kia Forte

2010—2013 Kia Forte Koup

2015 Kia K900

2010—2015 Kia Optima

2012—2017 Kia Rio

2010—2017 Kia Rondo

2011—2014 Kia Sorento

2011—2013 Kia Soul

2010 Kia Sportage

The Canadian lawsuit was filed by one owner of a 2011 Kia Sorento who claims Hyundai and Kia are not taking the recalls seriously. She says she sued to obtain compensation. However, the plaintiff doesn't claim her 12-year-old Sorento ever had any problems with brake fluid leaks due to the defects.

The plaintiff argues the recalls showed she should have never purchased her vehicle, and she has sued for "overpayment for the vehicle; (ii) moral damages; and (iii) trouble and inconvenience."

The Kia hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) may experience an electrical short-circuit as a result of brake fluid leaks which could cause engine compartment fires. A fire could occur if the vehicle is parked or in motion.

The Hyundai anti-lock brake system (ABS) module may leak brake fluid internally and cause an electrical short which could cause an engine compartment fire while the vehicle is in motion or parked.

The recalls (here and here) were issued in Canada and the U.S., and all owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the vehicles are repaired.

Kia dealers will replace the fuses for the hydraulic electronic control units and Hyundai dealers will replace the ABS fuses.

According to the plaintiff, Hyundai and Kia "knew about the hidden defect since at least 2017."

The Hyundai Canada and Kia Canada class action lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court for the Province of Quebec District of Montreal: Georgeta v. Kia Canada, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Ticket911.ca Inc, and LPC Avocat Inc.