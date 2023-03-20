Hyundai Sued in Canada Over Shattered Sunroofs

Hyundai owner alleges the sunroofs explode due to thin glass and ceramic paint.

March 20, 2023 — A Hyundai exploding sunroof class action lawsuit alleges vehicle owners in Canada are driving Hyundai vehicles at risk of suffering shattered sunroofs.

According to the lawsuit, the panoramic sunroofs are made out of tempered glass coated with ceramic paint. The lawsuit alleges the ceramic paint is applied on top around the edges of the glass and can be seen as a black band along the edge of the glass.

But the Hyundai class action asserts "ceramic paint also significantly weakens the structural integrity and strength of the glass" installed in the Hyundai sunroofs.

"This impact is due to variable thermal expansion rates between the ceramic p~int and the glass, and chemical interactions with the glazing on the glass. The result is overall stress to, and weakening of, the glass." — Hyundai exploding sunroof lawsuit

The Hyundai shattered sunroof lawsuit includes these models.

2013-2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2013-2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013-2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

2011-2016 Hyundai Sonata

2011-2016 Hyundai Tucson

2011-2016 Hyundai Veloster

Canadian plaintiff Robert Engen purchased a new 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe in September 2012.

The plaintiff contends that in August 2016, he was driving when the panoramic sunroof shattered without warning and showered the occupants inside. According to the plaintiff, his wife suffered cuts and abrasions from shards of glass.

The lawsuit was filed after the plaintiff took his Santa Fe to a Hyundai dealership where the shattered sunroof was replaced. The lawsuit does not allege the plaintiff paid for the replacement sunroof.

However, the plaintiff claims the replacement panoramic sunroof is also defective and will shatter.

The plaintiff further asserts the Hyundai sunroof glass is too thin, an intentional action to decrease the weight of the vehicle to improve fuel economy. But thinner glass installed to withstand water leaks allegedly puts too much stress on the Hyundai sunroofs.

A previous Hyundai Veloster sunroof recall was issued in Canada for 2012 models because the sunroofs could have been damaged when they were built at the factory. Hyundai said the damage could eventually cause the glass to fracture.

The Hyundai sunroof class action lawsuit references a Transport Canada investigation opened in 2014 due to shattered sunroofs. But the lawsuit alleges the investigation is still going on nine years later.

The Hyundai shattered sunroof class action lawsuit was filed in the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta Judicial Centre: Robert Engen v. Hyundai Auto Canada Corp., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Jensen Shawa Solomon Duguid Hawkes LLP.