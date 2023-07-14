Toyota RAV4 Prime and Lexus NX450h+ Recalled in Canada

— A Toyota Canada recall involves nearly 6,000 vehicles at risk of short circuits and fires.
Recalled are 2021-2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime and 2022 Lexus NX450h+ vehicles in Canada.
The automaker says the recall is necessary because a component that converts electricity voltage could have been damaged during manufacturing.
This can cause a short-circuit which generates excessive heat and possibly a fire.
More recall details have not been released, but affected owners in Canada should watch for recall letters in September 2023.
Toyota dealers will replace the DC-DC converters, but owners with questions may call 888-869-6828.