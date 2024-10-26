2019 Ford Edge Backup Camera Problems Investigated

Owners of 2019 Ford Edge vehicles complain about blank or upside-down rearview camera images.

October 26, 2024 — Model year 2019 Ford Flex backup camera problems have caused complaints from vehicle owners and now a federal investigation has been opened by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Owners of 2019 Ford Flex vehicles have filed about 24 reports about backup camera problems and failures.

According to NHTSA, 2019 Ford Flex drivers complain the backup camera images appear blank or distorted.

Some Ford Flex owners told the government the backup camera images appeared upside-down when the vehicles were shifted into REVERSE.

Two examples come from these 2019 Ford Edge owners.

"REAR backup camera has upside down view. Tried various remedies (reset, and battery disconnect) to fix issue but when vehicle is put into reverse camera has view that is upside down. Dealer says camera and soft ware needs to be replaced but is not covered under vehicle warranty."

"The problem was with the backup camera. The problem started when we had about 25,000 miles on the car, I ended up getting the camera replaced at 36,000 miles. The camera worked properly 90 to 95% of the time. Sometimes it would just be fuzzy, sometimes it would be blank and say camera not available, and other times it showed everything upside down. We are both retired, and I took it to a dealer and it cost almost $700 to replace the camera."

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the 2019 Ford Edge backup camera investigation which includes about 36,000 vehicles.