Ford Water Pump Class Action Lawsuit Expanded in Canada

Ford Canada allegedly sold Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles with water pumps that ruined engines.

June 22, 2024 — A Ford water pump class action lawsuit has been expanded in Canada to include more Canadian customers, according to a ruling from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

The Ford Canada water pump lawsuit includes these models.

2007-2018 Ford Edge

2011-2019 Ford Explorer

2009-2019 Ford Flex

2010-2012 Ford Fusion Sport

2011-2012 Ford Fusion

2013-2019 Ford Police Interceptor (Taurus)

2013-2019 Ford Police Interceptor Utility (Explorer)

2008-2019 Ford Taurus

2008-2009 Ford Taurus X

2009-2016 Lincoln MKS

2017-2020 Lincoln Continental

2010-2019 Lincoln MKT

2007-2018 Lincoln MKX

2007-2016 Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ

2008-2009 Mercury Sable

What has changed is the definition of the class of consumers in the water pump lawsuit that was certified as a class action in June 2021. The original class included any Ford customer whose vehicle had a water pump fail on or before June 8, 2021.

The water pump class action now includes:

"All persons and corporations in Canada, except for Excluded Persons, who, while they owned or leased one of the Vehicles on or before May 30, 2024, had a water pump that failed, and: (a) the Vehicle sustained damage; or, (b) the Vehicle sustained damage and the Class Member suffered personal injury."

This means if the water pump failed, it must have also caused damage to the Ford vehicle. In addition, a customer is included if the vehicle suffered damage and the customer suffered an injury.

The Ford water pump class action lawsuit was filed by Kimberley Carter, Keith Halliday and Deonarine Phagoo, all who argue the defective water pumps cause catastrophic engine failures.

The plaintiffs contend vehicle engines are damaged when the water pumps leak coolant into engine components, though Ford denies there are any problems with the pumps or the vehicles.

According to the Ford Canada class action, customers of the above vehicles are automatically included in the water pump class action lawsuit.

The Ford water pump class action lawsuit was filed in the Ontario Canada Superior Court of Justice: Carter et al. v. Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Koskie Minsky LLP.