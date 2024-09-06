Investigation: Motorcyclist Jeffrey Nissen Killed in Tesla Crash

Tesla Model S driver, Carl Hunter, says he looked down at cell phone when he crashed into Nissen.

September 5, 2024 — A Tesla Model S crash in Washington state will be studied by federal safety investigators after a motorcyclist was hit and killed by the Tesla in a rear-end crash about 15 miles from Seattle.

Washington investigators downloaded information from the Tesla event data recorder and determined the "Full Self-Driving" system was engaged at the time of the crash.

The April 19 Tesla crash occurred in the afternoon on Highway 522 near Fales Road when 2022 Tesla Model S driver Carl S. Hunter, 56, looked down at his cell phone.

Court documents indicate the Tesla Model S "lurched forward as it accelerated and collided with the motorcycle in front of him."

Driving the 2003 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle was 28-year-old Jeffrey L. Nissen who slowed for traffic before the Tesla crashed into his bike. The crash ejected Nissen who was then hit by the Tesla.

Mr. Nissen's body was found under the Tesla Model S and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the crash was caused by Hunter when he put "trust in the machine to drive for him" and was distracted by his cell phone.

Mr. Hunter was arrested for vehicular homicide and later released on bond.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the federal investigation.