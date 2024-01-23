Mitsubishi Sued in Canada Over Outlander PHEV Range

Canadian class action lawsuit alleges Outlanders lose a lot of battery range in cold weather.

January 23, 2024 — A Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV lawsuit alleges Canadian customers lose battery range distance in cold weather.

The class action lawsuit alleges 2023-2024 Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicles cannot achieve the distance advertised by Mitsubishi.

The plaintiff who sued has owned a 2023 Outlander PHEV since December 2022.

According to the plaintiff, he read advertisements from Mitsubishi about the "remarkable EV energy efficiency rating" of the Outlander.

The lawsuit alleges marketing materials said the estimated range in electric mode was 61 km.

However, the class action alleges all 2023-2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV owners cannot receive that range in the cold Canadian weather.

The plaintiff contends his Outlander loses a quarter to a third of the advertised driving range in electric mode.

It's allegedly the same for all the Outlander PHEVs in Canada, something Mitsubishi allegedly knew about. The automaker allegedly concealed this information from the public before anyone purchased a vehicle.

The plaintiff argues he cannot visit his family in cold weather without using the gas engine the first 60 kilometers.

And the lawsuit also alleges it appears the Outlander PHEV is programmed to start the gasoline engine in cold weather which means electric mode cannot be used for the first five kilometers.

Using the Outlander heater while in electric mode is also an alleged problem, especially in severe cold weather.

Mitsubishi and its dealerships failed to adequately warn consumers about the battery driving range in cold weather considering the Outlander PHEV only travels two thirds to three quarters of the advertised distance.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV battery range lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court for the Province of Quebec: Jeremie Bedard v. Mitsubishi Vehicle Sales of Canada, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by James R. Nazem.