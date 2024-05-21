VW ID.4 Door Handle Recall Investigated by Government

Volkswagen ID.4 door handle recall may not have prevented doors from opening while driving.

May 21, 2024 — A VW ID.4 door handle recall is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration following more complaints about the door handles allowing the doors to suddenly open in 2021-2023 models.

Some Volkswagen ID.4 owners complain the doors sometimes open while driving and without warning. VW ID.4 owners also complain the door handles fail to let people into the vehicles or out of them.

At least no fatalities or injuries have been reported, yet.

NHTSA has received 12 complaints after repairs were performed following the VW ID.4 door handle recall announced in May 2023. Volkswagen said water could enter the door handle assemblies because the handles weren't built to the correct specifications.

According to the VW ID.4 door handle recall, this can cause an “open command” to the door locks "when the vehicle is subject to high lateral forces at speeds below 9 mph/15 kmh."

VW knew of at least 28 incidents of inadvertent door openings when the recall was issued, so dealers were told to replace the ID.4 door handles if needed and update software.

The software update concerned the door handle operating parameters.

NHTSA seeks to learn if the VW ID.4 door handle recall was sufficient to protect the safety of occupants in 51,500 vehicles.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the investigation.