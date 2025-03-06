Mercedes Radiator Replacement Lawsuit Dismissed

Class action lawsuit alleges Mercedes-Benz radiators are damaged by rocks and road debris.

March 5, 2025 — A Mercedes radiator leak and replacement class action lawsuit has been dismissed after the plaintiff failed to convince the judge about the claims.

The Mercedes-Benz radiator replacement lawsuit includes these models going back to 2016.

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG C43

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG C63

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS63

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG E43

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG S63

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG S65

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG SL63

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG SL65

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG SLC43

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG SLC63

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG G63

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG G65

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC63

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE43

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63

2016-present Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS63

California plaintiff Hagop Hadjian purchased a new 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63S that within the first year began leaking coolant from the radiator. A Mercedes-Benz dealership allegedly refused to pay for the repairs under warranty.

The plaintiff says a different Mercedes dealer paid the labor costs for replacing the low-temperature turbo radiator in his Mercedes but charged him $1,050 for the replacement.

The Mercedes radiator replacements are allegedly necessary because the radiators are not protected from rocks and debris that can create holes in the radiators. The lawsuit says owners must replace the radiators because there are no covers or guards to protect them.

According to the class action, a Mercedes radiator that leaks coolant can cause engine damage and failure that can cost an owner up to $80,000 for an engine replacement. Plus there is the cost for a radiator replacement and the chance the problem will occur again.

Mercedes Radiator Replacement Lawsuit Dismissed

Judge Eleanor L. Ross put an end to the lawsuit by questioning how plaintiff Hadjian could not have known about the allegedly unprotected radiator just from looking at the front-end when he purchased the new 2016 Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

The judge also says the plaintiff waited too long to file his radiator replacement class action lawsuit which surpassed the four year statute of limitations.

And because the judge denied the plaintiff's individual claims, the lawsuit was never certified as a class action.

"Because no issues remain pending in this action, the Court DIRECTS the Clerk to enter judgment in favor of Defendant and to TERMINATE this matter." — Judge Ross

The Mercedes-Benz radiator replacement class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta Division): Hagop Hadjian v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Berger Montague PC, and Capstone Law APC.