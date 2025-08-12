Nissan White Peeling Paint Class Action Filed in Canada

Quebec class action alleges white Nissan vehicles have defects that cause the paint to peel.

August 11, 2025 — Nissan peeling paint problems have caused a 2017 Nissan Micra owner to file a Canadian class action lawsuit for Quebec owners and lessees of white Nissan vehicles.

Plaintiff Lise Durocher complains the white paint on her Nissan Micra began peeling off the tailgate (liftgate) when the car had about 45,000 kilometers on the odometer.

She complains the white paint delaminated and came off in patches even though she took good care of her vehicle.

The white paint continued to peel on other parts of the Nissan and because the warranty had expired, she would need to pay between $1,000 to $1,200 to repair the paint.

The plaintiff argues she shouldn't have to pay anything to repair a problem caused by Nissan. According to the plaintiff, she believed she was buying a reliable vehicle without defects.

The class action lawsuit says the plaintiff received no help from her Nissan dealer, so she contacted Nissan and requested free repairs of the peeled paint.

That request was denied, and the lawsuit says Nissan should repair all white vehicles for free, reimburse owners for a loss of vehicle values, pay customers damages and be forced to pay punitive damages.

The Nissan white paint class action alleges what occurred to her car is not normal wear and tear, and the plaintiff contends the paint should last 10 to 15 years.

According to the lawsuit, Nissan failed to inform customers what would happen to their vehicle's white paint after just a short amount of time.

The Nissan white peeling paint class action lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Quebec, Canada: Lise Durocher v. Nissan Canada Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Lambert Avocats.