Acura and Honda Rear Windows Are Breaking in Canada

Acura RDX, Honda HR-V and Honda CR-V rear windows allegedly suddenly shatter.

July 31, 2026 — A Canadian class action lawsuit alleges Acura and Honda rear windows break and shatter from numerous defects.

The lawsuit says defects are found in the rear window, rear defroster grid, rear defroster heating elements, and the sealants and adhesives used to secure and insulate the rear glass.

The Honda Canada class action includes these vehicles.

2019-2023 Acura RDX

2023-2024 Honda HR-V

2023-2024 Honda CR-V

The plaintiff, identified only with the letter M, has a 2019 Acura RDX Elite equipped with a rear window that shattered in January. The lawsuit says the vehicle was parked at the time, and as seen in the photo it had been snowing.

There was no evidence that anything hit the glass, but the plaintiff complains he had to take his vehicle to a Honda dealership after he put plastic sheeting over the window.

The plaintiff asked Honda to cover the rear window replacement cost but his request was denied, with the dealership quoting a replacement price of $1,174.12.

According to the class action lawsuit, the Acura RDX rear defroster grid is out of specification based on Acura Service Bulletin 22-014.

For the Honda HR-V, there is a problem between the sealer used to secure the rear glass and the rear defroster's heating elements. This creates a “hot spot” that makes the rear glass weak, based on Honda Service Bulletin 24-012.

Rear Honda CR-V windows break without externals impacts, but the lawsuit admits, "the precise mechanical trigger" is unknown.

The plaintiff complains there have been no Acura and Honda recalls to repair the shattering rear windows, leaving customers with covering the replacement costs.

The Honda shattered rear window lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Québec, District of Montreal: M. v. Honda Canada Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Lex Group Inc.