Buick Envision Floor Mat Recall To Prevent Unintended Acceleration

35,000 SUVs recalled because the all-weather floor mats can trap the accelerator pedals.

August 18, 2024 — A Buick Envision floor mat recall includes nearly 35,000 SUVs because the all-weather floor mats can trap the accelerator pedals while driving.

The recalled 2024 Envision could suffer from sudden unintended acceleration as a driver tries to figure out what is happening.

The recalled Buick Envision floor mat has part number 85647097.

A GM dealer discovered the floor mat problem which caused the automaker to open an investigation in June.

"The driver-side all-weather floor liner designed for use in 2021 – 2023 model year Buick Envision vehicles was not modified to accommodate a design change to the driver-side carpet in 2024 model year Buick Envision vehicles." — GM

GM found nine complaints that may be related to the floor mat problem, but no crash or injury reports have been received.

More than 7,000 of the SUVs are recalled in Canada.

General Motors dealers will modify the floor mat (if equipped) and reimburse owners for the original cost of the all-weather floor mat. Buick Envision owners will have the option to return the floor mat for reimbursement if they don't want the mat modified.

Buick Envision floor mat recall letters are expected to be mailed September 23, 2024.

Envision owners may contact Buick at 800-521-7300 and ask about floor mat recall number N242466850.