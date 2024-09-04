GM's Special Coverage N192219480 Program Closes Investigation

1.3 million Buick Enclave, Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia and Saturn Outlook vehicles affected.

September 3, 2024 — A General Motors seat belt investigation has been closed four years after it was opened August 31, 2020.

More than 1.3 million of these General Motors are involved:

2009-2014 GMC Acadia

2009-2014 Buick Enclave

2009-2014 Chevrolet Traverse

2009-2010 Saturn Outlook

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the investigation into a recall of GM vehicles with seat belt issues.

Specifically, owners complained of detachments of the flexible steel seat belt anchor cables attached to the outboard sides of the front seats.

The vehicles were supposed to be repaired under the 2014 GM seat belt recall, but NHTSA opened the recall investigation in 2019 because owners continued to complain of seat belt problems.

In June 2019, General Motors announced the free Special Coverage N192219480 program which included 1,345,693 vehicles that had previously been recalled.

Coverage allows for replacement of components for 12 years or 180,000 miles from the initial vehicle sale date, whichever comes first. Special Coverage N192219480 instructed GM dealership technicians to inspect the driver’s seat belt anchor cable for any damage to the protective sleeve (see photo above).

The cable was replaced with a new protective sleeve and other components that changed the position of the cable.

NHTSA upgraded the GM investigation in September 2020, but safety regulators say additional actions are not necessary.