Two Porsche 911 Recalls For Headlight and Seat Belt Buckle Problems

About 1,100 Porsche 911 cars recalled, one recall for 2025 models, the other 2023 models.

February 15, 2025 — Two Porsche 911 recalls have been announced for more than 1,100 cars for two separate defects.

The largest recall of 878 cars involves the Porsche 911 headlights.

The recall includes 2025 Porsche 911 cars that may have software errors in the front-end electronics control modules. This can cause the low beam headlights to create a glare to oncoming drivers.

Porsche 911 recall letters are expected to be mailed April 11, 2025. Porsche dealers will update the front-end electronics control module software.

Porsche 911 owners may call 800-767-7243 and ask about recall ASA1.

2023 Porsche 911 Seat Belt Buckle Recall

Porsche has recalled nearly 300 model year 2023 Porsche 911 cars because the rear seat belt buckle bolts may not have been tightened properly.

Porsche dealers need to inspect and tighten the rear seat belt buckle bolts and reposition the aluminum butyl soundproofing mats.

That will happen once Porsche 911 recall letters are mailed April 11, 2025.

Owners of the recalled 2023 Porsche 911 cars may call 800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is ASA0.