Recall: Porsche 911, Cayman and Spyder Wheels May Fall Off

Porsche warns owners of 2,200 vehicles to stop driving them until repaired by dealers.

November 6, 2024 — Nearly 2,200 of these Porsche vehicles should remain parked until they are repaired because the wheels may detach.

2024 Porsche 911

2024 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS

According to the Porsche recall, the center lock wheel bolt may fracture and cause the wheel to detach.

Porsche hasn't determined the root cause of the problem, but from September to October Porsche became aware of several center lock fractures.

Engineers believe the affected components came from one batch of out-of-specification parts.

About 330 of the Porsche vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Again, do not drive your vehicle until it has been repaired.

Porsche recall letters are expected to be mailed December 27, 2024, and dealers will inspect the center lock wheel fastening systems and replace any faulty parts.

Porsche owners with concerns may call 800-767-7243 and refer to recall number ARC4.