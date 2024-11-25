Porsche Sunroof Drain Settlement Reached

Porsche class action lawsuit alleges sunroof drain problems cause interior water damage.

November 25, 2024 — A Porsche sunroof drain settlement has been reached after the class action lawsuit alleged the vehicle interiors are damaged when water enters due to the sunroof drain systems.

The Porsche sunroof drain lawsuit includes these models equipped with sunroofs:

2015-2023 Porsche Cayenne

2015-2023 Porsche Macan

2014-2023 Porsche Panamera

The Porsche sunroof drain lawsuit was filed in 2022 and at one point the entire class action had been dismissed in September 2023. But the judge allowed the plaintiff to change and refile her lawsuit twice.

Although Porsche agreed to the sunroof drain settlement, the automaker denies the claims and allegations and says the sunroofs are not defective.

Porsche Sunroof Drain Lawsuit Settlement

Customers need to be aware that most of the settlement is based on the age and mileage of a vehicle, which means customers will likely still be stuck with paying a percentage for repairs.

Porsche Sunroof Drain Extended Warranty

The original warranty will be extended to cover a percentage of the cost of a "covered repair" of the sunroof by a Porsche dealer during a period of up to six years or 80,000 miles from the in-service date of the vehicle.

However, some of the affected vehicles have been in service for 10 years, so the "extended warranty" has already expired for those vehicles before the settlement has even been finalized.

For vehicles that have been in service three to four years and based on the mileage, a customer may not have to pay anything or may need to pay about 40% of their own money for repairs.

If the vehicle has been in service four to five years and based on the mileage, the customer will pay 20% to 50% for repairs under the extended warranty.

If the vehicle has been in service five to six years and based on the mileage, the customer will pay 25% to 55% for repairs under the extended warranty.

Porsche Sunroof Drain Reimbursement

The settlement reimbursement program is similar to the extended warranty because the amount of reimbursement is based on the age and mileage of the vehicle.

The sunroof drain settlement says a customer can submit one claim for reimbursement for one "covered repair."

For Porsche vehicles less than 6 years old with less than 80,000 miles at the time of the sunroof repair, Porsche will reimburse a customer based on the same age and mileage limits as above with the extended warranty.

A customer can receive a 35% reimbursement for sunroof repairs on a vehicle older than six years or if the vehicle had more than 80,000 miles when the repair was performed.

A Porsche owner must provide all documentation showing proof of repair expenses.

Porsche Sunroof Drain Cleaning

According to the sunroof settlement, a customer with a vehicle in service for less than nine years or 90,000 miles, whichever occurs first, can receive a free sunroof drain cleaning at a Porsche dealership.

Nothing is official until the final fairness hearing is held March 27, 2025.

According to the Porsche sunroof drain settlement, the Porsche owner who filed the lawsuit (Amanda Washburn) will receive up to $10,000, and the attorneys representing her will receive $350,000.

The Porsche sunroof drain settlement actions are being held in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington: Amanda Washburn v. Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Tousley Brain Stephens PLLC.