LG Car Battery Recall Investigation Closed by Feds

LG battery fires caused multiple recalls from multiple vehicle manufacturers.

January 15, 2025 — LG car battery recalls caused a federal investigation due to the number of automakers affected by high voltage batteries that could catch fire and cause other problems.

The LG batteries power hybrid and all-electric vehicles, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the "equipment query" to determine which automakers used the batteries.

NHTSA also wanted to ensure all affected manufacturers knew about the LG battery problems.

LG says its high voltage batteries contain three primary components: cells, modules, and packs. And those cells, modules, and packs are “manufactured in a separate process and customized to meet the specifcations and tolerances of a speciic OEM’s design and performance requirements.”

While certain automakers said the batteries could catch fire, other manufacturers ordered recalls because vehicles could stall while driving.

LG Battery Recalls

NHTSA says these recalls were involved in LG battery recalls.

NHTSA says it doesn't accept some of LG's explanations about the high voltage batteries. But safety regulators closed the LG battery investigation based on the actions of LG and the automakers.

NHTSA says it "will continue to monitor and review all available reports and other data for like conditions and may re-open this query or initiate a new query or other investigation, as appropriate."