Audi E-Tron Recall Issued To Prevent Battery Fires

Audi vehicles have high-voltage battery modules that may overheat and catch fire.

January 1, 2024 — An Audi recall has been announced for 2020-2022 Audi E-Tron Sportback Quattro and 2019-2022 E-Tron Quattro vehicles equipped with high-voltage battery modules that may overheat.

Nearly 27,000 Audi vehicles are recalled due to a "potentially critical self-discharge condition" which exists in certain high-voltage battery modules.

The result of thermal overload can be smoke and fire.

According to Audi:

"For vehicles where online-data is available, the vehicles can be closely monitored through online data evaluation (customers with enrolled vehicles). Where the online data shows a potentially critical battery module, the customer will be contacted and advised to only charge the vehicle at 80% charging capacity until the affected module can be replaced at an authorized Audi dealer."

If online data is not available, charging should be limited to 80% and dealers will perform diagnostic work and replace the battery module assemblies.

Audi is still trying to find the root cause, but drivers should be aware of an early sign of problems if the vehicles experience performance or range problems.

Audi dealers aren't ready to perform repairs, so owners will be contacted in February 2024 and warned about the risk.

Owners will receive second recall notices when dealers are ready to install onboard diagnostic software to monitor battery module performance, and replace affected battery modules if necessary.

Audi E-Tron Sportback Quattro and E-Tron Quattro owners may call 800-253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 93U9.