Tesla Recalls Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Model Y Vehicles

Tesla recalls 125,000 vehicles that may not warn drivers if their seat belts are not fastened.

June 1, 2024 — Tesla has recalled more than 125,000 vehicles because the seat belt warning lights and chimes may not activate if a driver isn't wearing their seat belt.

Included in the recall are these models.

2012-2024 Tesla Model S

2015-2024 Tesla Model X

2017-2023 Tesla Model 3

2020-2023 Tesla Model Y

According to federal safety regulations, there must be short audible and visual seat belt reminder signals to alert the driver their seat belt is not fastened.

"Specifically, when the vehicle ignition is moved to the "on" or "start" position and the driver's seat belt is not fastened, a continuous or intermittent audible signal must activate for not less than four seconds and a visual signal must display for not less than sixty seconds." — Tesla

On the Tesla vehicles, a switch problem can cause a loss of signals.

Tesla discovered the seat belt reminder problem in April during an internal audit of a 2024 Model X. Tesla did a search and found 104 warranty claims possibly related to the seat belt signal failures. However, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Tesla expects to mail recall letters July 27, 2024, but June 2024 over-the-air (OTA) software updates will allegedly fix the problems.

Owners may contact Tesla at 877-798-3752 and ask about recall number SB-24-00-008.