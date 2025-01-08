Tesla 'Actually Smart Summon' Problems Lead to Investigation

Feds investigate nearly 2.6 million Tesla vehicles after crashes when using Actually Smart Summon.

January 8, 2025 — Tesla "Actually Smart Summon" problems have caused a federal investigation into the feature which allows a user to remotely drive the vehicle by using a phone application.

Tesla offers Smart Summon and Actually Smart Summon which can bring a vehicle to a user or another location such as in a parking lot.

But according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, problems have been reported when using Actually Smart Summon.

The investigation includes nearly 2.6 million of these Tesla vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving:

2016-2025 Tesla Model S

2016-2025 Tesla Model X

2017-2025 Tesla Model 3

2020-2025 Tesla Model Y

According to NHTSA, Actually Smart Summon problems include sessions resulting in crashes with other vehicles and objects such as posts, including where the user does not have enough time to react due to vehicle proximity or line of sight.

One Actually Smart Summon complaint says the feature caused a crash, and safety regulators also are aware of at least three media reports alleging similar crash incidents.

Actually Smart Summon replaced Smart Summon, but NHTSA has received 12 Smart Summon complaints alleging crashes where the users said they didn't have time to react.

Releasing the phone app button is supposed to stop the vehicle, but users report problems associated with the vehicles continuing to move even after releasing the button. Tesla users also complain about problems apparently due to line of sight when using Smart Summon and Actually Smart Summon.

Automakers are required to report incidents which occur when using automated driving features, but NHTSA says Tesla hasn't reported any crashes from using Smart Summon or Actually Smart Summon.

NHTSA has opened the federal defect probe to investigate the capabilities of Actually Smart Summon, including the top speed a Tesla vehicle can attain while Actually Smart Summon is engaged.

In addition, NHTSA will look into operating restrictions for usage on public roads and line of sight requirements.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Tesla Actually Smart Summon investigation.