Tesla Recalls 415,000 Model 3 and Model Y Cars, 99% Already Repaired

Model 3 and Model Y vehicles could lose power steering assist when the vehicles stop.

February 21, 2025 — Tesla has recalled about 415,000 model year 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles that could lose power steering assist when the vehicles stop and then accelerate again.

The problem can occur if the vehicle has operating software prior to 2023.38.4.

According to Tesla, the printed circuit board for the electronic power steering assist may experience an overstress condition.

However, 99% of the recalled vehicles have already been repaired.

The Tesla recall may have just been announced, but the vehicles received over-the-air software releases beginning October 19, 2023. As of January 23, 2025, 99% of the recalled vehicles in the U.S. have installed software release 2023.38.4 or a later release.

Tesla owners only need to install software release 2023.38.4 or a later software release to repair the vehicles.

The software release prevents the overvoltage breakdown and overstress of motor drive components on the printed circuit broad.

More than 38,000 Tesla vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Tesla will still mail recall letters March 25, 2025.

Tesla owners may contact Tesla at 877-798-3752 and refer to recall number SB-25-00-004.