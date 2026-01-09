Volvo Backup Camera Recall Affects 443,000 Vehicles

Several models recalled that were also recalled in May 2025 for rearview camera failures.

January 9, 2026 — Volvo owners who went through a backup camera recall in May 2025 will have to do it all over again.

The backup camera image should appear when the vehicle is shifted into REVERSE, but that may not work out with these Volvo vehicles.

2021-2025 Volvo XC40

2022 Volvo V90

2022-2025 Volvo S90

2022-2024 Volvo V90 Cross Country

2022-2024 Volvo C40

2022-2024 Volvo XC60

2023-2025 Volvo S60

2023-2025 Volvo V60

2023-2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country

2023-2025 Volvo XC90

2025 Volvo EC40

2025 Volvo EX40

The recall replaces a Volvo rearview camera failure recall in 2025 because customers continued to complain about backup camera failures after the vehicles were supposed to be repaired.

According to Volvo, an investigation was opened in July 2025 following complaints, but engineers determined park assist warnings, rear automatic braking and cross traffic alert will still be functional if the vehicle is equipped with those features.

One of those should automatically stop the vehicle if an obstacle is detected.

A camera failure will trigger a message that says, ”Camera is temporarily not available.”

A Volvo rearview camera recall in Canada includes 30,266 vehicles.

Volvo expects to mail backup camera recall letters February 16, 2026. However, the camera software update can be performed over-the-air or by dealerships.

Owners may contact Volvo at 800-458-1552 and refer to backup camera recall number R10333.