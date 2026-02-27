Ford Recalls 5 Million Vehicles After 800 Warranty Claims

Brake lights, turn signal lights and brakes may fail when towing trailers.

February 26, 2026 — A Ford recall of 4,380,609 vehicles in the U.S. has been announced because of problems when towing trailers.

Another 600,000 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

The recall involves the following models because the brake lights, turn signal lights and brakes may fail when towing trailers.

2021-2026 Ford F-150

2022-2026 Ford F-250 SD

2022-2026 Lincoln Navigator

2022-2026 Ford Expedition

2022-2026 Ford Maverick

2024-2026 Ford Ranger

2026 Ford E-Transit

Ford says the integrated trailer module (ITRM) may lose its connection with the vehicle when towing a trailer.

If the problem occurs, a driver will see an instrument panel message that says, "Trailer brake module fault," and the turn signal will fast flash. Additionally, a "Blind Spot Assist System fault" message may appear on the instrument panel.

According to Ford, the loss of communications with the vehicle can occur with or without a trailer connected at the vehicle’s startup after exiting a “sleep mode” state. In this case the driver will see the “Trailer Brake Module Fault” message.

As of February 4, Ford was aware of 405 warranty claims in the U.S. and about 400 claims in Canada, but there have been no crash or injury reports.

Ford recall letters will be mailed between March 17 and March 23, 2026. Ford will update the ITRM software in May 2026, either through an over-the-air software update or through dealerships.

Owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 26C10.