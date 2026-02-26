Recall: Do Not Drive Your 2025 Ford Transit Van

Recall affects 16,000 vans because brake pedals may fall off 2025 Ford Transits.

February 26, 2026 — Owners of 2025 Ford Transit vans are warned to park their vehicles because the brake pedals can disconnect and detach while driving.

Ford says the 2025 Transit brake pedal may disconnect from the brake booster pushrod, leaving a driver unable to use the brake pedal.

The Ford Transit recall affects about 16,000 vans that should remain parked until dealerships verify if the brake booster pushrod cotter pins are in place.

Ford learned of the brake pedal problem in December 2025 when it was discovered that a 2025 Ford Transit had a missing brake booster pushrod cotter pin. Engineers later found three reports of missing cotter pins and retainer clips on 2025 Transit vans.

Ford is not aware of any crash or injury reports.

Ford Transit brake pedal recall letters will be mailed between March 2 and March 6, 2026. Owners of 2025 Ford Transit vans may call 866-436-7332.

The Ford Transit recall number is 26C07.