Tesla Cybertruck Lawsuit: Truck Tried to Drive Off Overpass

Cybertruck driver Justine Saint Amour complains her truck hit a concrete barrier in Houston.

February 23, 2026 — A Tesla Cybertruck driver is seeking more than $1 million in a Texas lawsuit that alleges the truck ran into a concrete barrier.

Plaintiff Justine Saint Amour purchased a Tesla Cybertruck from a used car dealer in February 2025, with the truck equipped with full self-driving (FSD) mode.

The plaintiff was driving the Cybertruck "using the autopilot" in August 2025 in Houston, Texas, when the truck allegedly tried to drive off an overpass without warning.

According to the Tesla Cybertruck lawsuit:

"More specifically, the subject Cybertruck was driving on 69 Eastex Freeway approaching 256 Eastex Park and Ride while on autopilot. On this 'Y' shaped overpass, where the vehicle should have followed the curve to the right onto 256 Eastex Park and Ride, the Cybertruck attempted to drive straight ahead into the concrete barrier and the freeway below, which caused Plaintiff to disengage the self-driving mode and take control of the wheel but it was too late and crashed into the barrier, causing the injuries and damages complained of herein."

The lawsuit doesn't say how fast the truck was traveling, how much damage it sustained or if the airbags deployed, and it doesn't specifically mention any physical injuries suffered by the plaintiff. However, the plaintiff does complain Tesla should pay more than $1 million due to "negligent and grossly negligent conduct."

According to the plaintiff, Tesla CEO "Elon Musk is an aggressive and irresponsible salesman, who has a long history of making dangerous design choices, and overpromising features of his products."

Although the owner's manual warns drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel, the plaintiff complains it is unrealistic to ask her, or any human occupant, to "transition from not driving to driving" to take control of the vehicle.

The lawsuit further asserts the Cybertruck has numerous defects and the automaker owed the plaintiff a duty "to properly design, test, market, inspect, repair, and recall the subject Cybertruck."

Tesla is also accused of:

Failing to provide effective "active emergency braking" (AEB).

Failing to provide LIDAR to improve the vision of its “self-driving” vehicles.

Failing to properly design the warnings or instructions for the self-driving feature.

Failing to properly warn of the dangers or limitations of self-driving.

Misleadingly advertising the FSD feature as “self-driving.”

Negligently hiring and negligently retaining Elon Musk as CEO, and allowing him to participate in product design decisions.

And the plaintiff complains there was a "lack of warnings and instructions [which] rendered the product unreasonably dangerous."

The Tesla Cybertruck lawsuit was filed in the Harris County Texas District Court: Justine Saint Amour v. Tesla, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Hilliard Law.