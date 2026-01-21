Tesla Model 3 touchscreen allegedly "froze" and caused a New York crash and injuries to the driver.

January 21, 2026 — A Tesla touchscreen lawsuit alleges a 2021 Tesla Model 3 "frozen" touchscreen caused a crash and injuries in March 2022.

Plaintiff Robyn Nicole Wilson-Wolfe was driving the Tesla Model 3 on Interstate 87 in Yonkers, New York, in snowy and icy conditions.

The police crash report says the Tesla hydroplaned, struck a center median, crossed back over the travel lanes and struck a second median before coming to rest. The investigating officer determined unsafe speed and an unsafe lane change contributed to the crash.

But the plaintiff complains the police never inspected the Model 3 for touchscreen problems and the crash occurred only because the touchscreen "froze." She complains this caused the Model 3 to “not function properly.”

And as other lawsuits have claimed in the past, the plaintiff complains data and diagnostic logs from the Model 3 are not reliable. The plaintiff further argues the frozen touchscreen left her without the speed display, alerts and windshield wiper controls.

Tesla Touchscreen Lawsuit Dismissed

Tesla presented several arguments against the touchscreen lawsuit allegations and told the judge the diagnostic data from the Model 3 showed no evidence the touchscreen malfunctioned. But even if it had, the plaintiff still would have retained full control over steering, braking and acceleration.

Tesla also references the police report regarding the weather conditions and the actions of the plaintiff driving the Model 3.

Judge Nelson S. Román dismissed the entire Tesla touchscreen lawsuit because plaintiff Robyn Wilson-Wolf failed to provide expert evidence “the Tesla touchscreen malfunctioned, caused the crash, or that other factors did not contribute.”

According to the judge:

"In sum, Plaintiff Robyn Nicole Wilson-Wolf's products-liability claims turn on alleged defects involving complex automotive software, electronic interfaces, and vehicle-control systems, and therefore require competent expert testimony to establish defect. Plaintiff designated no expert, offers no evidence on the touchscreen's design, feasibility of a safer alternative, or risk-utility considerations, and provides nothing sufficient to exclude alternative, non-defect-related causes of the accident."

The Tesla touchscreen lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York: Wilson-Wolf v. Tesla Vehicles (Tesla, Inc).

The plaintiff is represented by Redmond Law PLLC.