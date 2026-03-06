Ford Windshield Wiper Failure Recall Follows 1,374 Warranty Claims

Recall involves Ford Explorer, Ford Escape, Lincoln Aviator, and Lincoln Corsair vehicles.

March 6, 2026 — Ford windshield wiper failures have caused a recall of more than 604,000 of these vehicles.

2020-2022 Ford Explorer

2020-2022 Ford Escape

2020-2022 Lincoln Aviator

2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair

By the middle of February Ford had received 1,374 warranty claims about windshield wiper failures caused by wiper motor failures.

According to Ford:

"During assembly of the front windshield wiper motor, the motor’s cover terminal may have been misaligned with the brush card terminal. This condition creates a poor connection that results in a loss of electrical continuity within the motor over time."

Ford says the front wipers may not function properly before they go out completely.

Ford opened an investigation in June 2021 after receiving warranty claims and customer complaints about windshield wiper problems on 2020-2021 Ford Explorers, Escapes, Lincoln Corsairs and Aviators. The supplier also tore down returned wiper motors.

But the investigation was closed in September 2021 because Ford said there was no "unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety." That was a mistake because four years later another windshield wiper failure investigation was opened as warranty claims kept coming in.

The automaker says it is unaware of any crashes or injuries caused by the front wiper failures.

Ford and Lincoln will mail interim windshield wiper motor recall letters between March 9 and March 13, 2026. Second recall letters will be mailed when dealers have the replacement front windshield wiper motors.

That's expected to be between May 11 and May 15, 2026.

Dealers will replace any faulty front wiper motors, but owners with questions should call 866-436-7332.

Ford's number for this windshield wiper failure recall is 26S14.